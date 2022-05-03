Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

