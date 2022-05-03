Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,896 shares of company stock worth $2,780,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 616,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kirby by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,414. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

