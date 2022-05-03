KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 95,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,739. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

