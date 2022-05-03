Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 6,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,330. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.