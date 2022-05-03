Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.56).
KGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 165 ($2.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.53), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($50,534.32).
About Knights Group (Get Rating)
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
