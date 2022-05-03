KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ KNBE opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.
In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350 over the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
