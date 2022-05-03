KnowBe4 (KNBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 492,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 193,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.