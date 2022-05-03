Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,403,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Knowles has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

