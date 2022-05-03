Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 3,422,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 722.2 days.
Shares of KNCAF stock remained flat at $$3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
