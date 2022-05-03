Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 3,422,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 722.2 days.

Shares of KNCAF stock remained flat at $$3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

