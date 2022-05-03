KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,572,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 2,087,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.65.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

