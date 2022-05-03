Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,798. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,709,000 after purchasing an additional 357,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

