Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 35,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,798. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

