L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About L.B. Foster (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.