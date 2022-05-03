Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

