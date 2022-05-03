Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Shares of LW opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
