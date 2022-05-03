Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of LW opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

