LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 10th

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ LGVCU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVCU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,020,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

