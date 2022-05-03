Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($9.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.23).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 764.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.27). The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($44,310.92).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

