Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

