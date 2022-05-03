Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCDF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

LRCDF stock remained flat at $$30.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

