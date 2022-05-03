Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,383.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$30.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

