Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,383.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$30.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

