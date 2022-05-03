Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. Lear has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lear by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

