Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127.60 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($2.98).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218 ($2.72).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.