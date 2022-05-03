LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,055 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,386 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after buying an additional 313,328 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

