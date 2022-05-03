Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

