Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

LEG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.