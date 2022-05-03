Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

