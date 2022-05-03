Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

