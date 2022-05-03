Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

LDOS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

