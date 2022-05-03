Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Leidos stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,225. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

