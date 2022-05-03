Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,627,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.