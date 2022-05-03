LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.
- On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
