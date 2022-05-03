LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

