LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.