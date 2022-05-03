LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LENSAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
