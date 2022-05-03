Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE LHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 488,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,460. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 604,118 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

