Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 24th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

LEVI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,292 shares of company stock worth $1,498,351 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,692 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,789 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 362,540 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

