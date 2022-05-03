Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 12,769 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85.

LEVI stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

