LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.
In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
