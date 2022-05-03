LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

