LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays upped their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

