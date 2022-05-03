Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Li Auto has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LI stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $189,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

