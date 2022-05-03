Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Li Auto has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LI stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Li Auto by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

