Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Li Auto has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LI stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Li Auto by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.