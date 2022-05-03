Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

