Liberty Global (LBTYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBTYA opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,947,000 after purchasing an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

