Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

