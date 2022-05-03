Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
