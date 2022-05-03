Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 164,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

LCUT stock remained flat at $$12.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

