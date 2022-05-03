LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 965,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,908. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

