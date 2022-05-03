Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,664. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

