Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 10,461 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $285,994.50.

On Thursday, April 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96.

On Tuesday, April 19th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11.

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00.

LIND stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

