Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

LIND stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,119 shares of company stock worth $1,570,267. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

