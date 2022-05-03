Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

LIN opened at $313.29 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.23.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

