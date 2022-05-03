Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after purchasing an additional 571,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Livent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

