LiveVox (LVOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LVOX opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LiveVox by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.